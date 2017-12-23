Royal couple marriage mugs go on sale at Sandringham

Sandringham’s visitor centre has been quick off the mark to supply memorablia for those wishing to celebrate the forthcoming nuptials of Prince Harry with Meghan Markle.

The shop has a range of goods, including bookmarks, fridge magnets, postcards, keyrings notebooks and mugs, bearing pictures of the happy couple.

Ms Markle, 36, a Californian actress who starred in the series Suits on television, is due to come to Sandringham next week to spend Christmas. She is reported to be staying at Anmer Hall, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.