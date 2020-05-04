Royal ingredient as Michelin-star chef to cook for Queen Elizabeth Hospital patients and staff

A Michelin-star chef who owns a country house hotel and restaurant in North Norfolk will be cooking for patients and staff at Lynn's hospital this week.

Galton Blackiston, who owns the Michelin-starred Morston Hall and No1 Cromer fish and chip shop, will be showing his appreciation for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a royal ingredient forming part of his recipe.

As part of the 'Help NHS Heroes' campaign, the chef will be cooking at the Gayton Road site's kitchen on Thursday.