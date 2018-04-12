Royal wedding invite recognises volunteer’s charity work in King’s Lynn

A Lynn charity worker got a royal surprise this week when she discovered she had been invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Carly Hain, lead youth worker at SPEADA, who is one of just 1,200 members of the public nominated for the invitation, received hers through the post on Tuesday.

“I had been doing some work with the previous high sheriff of Norfolk James Bagge and he showed an interest in the work I was doing with SPEADA,” Miss Hain said.

“He mentioned to me in passing about the nominations and I thought ‘that’s never going to happen’, but he put my name forward.”

Miss Hain, who supports young carers in her role, said she feels a “little bit of guilt” about the invitation.

“It’s not just me that does SPEADA, but it’s also all the volunteers that run it. But it’s an amazing opportunity for SPEADA to be recognised.

“If I could take all of the volunteers with me, I would.”

Although the selected members of the public are not invited to the ceremony itself, they will be in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19 to see guests arrive and the bride and groom leave in their carriage.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing, it’s so exciting. They’ve gone against the normal way royal weddings are done and the fact they’ve actually invited the public is really nice.”

It comes following the announcement earlier this week that Lynn-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers will be one of the beneficiaries of the wedding.

The charity, which supports children across the UK who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces, is one of seven that have been selected by the royal couple to receive donations given in lieu of wedding presents.