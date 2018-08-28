RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre stars in new show

Animals in the care of RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre are starring in a new television show, Saving Britain’s Wildlife.

The programme, which aired on Quest Red on Wednesday, documents animals’ rescues, care routines and release from wildlife centres across the county.

Among centres starring in the television show is RSPCA East Winch, where carers discuss their work and their animal’s care routines.

Manager Alison Charles said: “The television crew followed our day and tried to follow a few of the animals through their day from start to finish.

“They followed one of our seals, Reshmi. He was very poorly when he came to us and now he has been released back into the wild.

“We are hoping the television show will give people an insight into the work we do and what we do with their money, considering we are a charity.”

Ms Charles said RSPCA East Winch is always accepting donations of towels and face clothes, which are used to help poorly animals.

She added: “We currently have 25 common seal pups in our care who are getting through a lot of towels. We also have over 20 hedgehogs who are using up the face clothes.”

To donate unwanted towels or face clothes, place them in the yellow bins outside the centre.