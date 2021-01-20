The RSPCA is urging animal owners and farmers in west Norfolk to prepare for potential flooding this week after flood alerts were issued across the country and a major incident was declared in the north.

The charity’s specialist water rescue teams have been put on standby until the end of the week after forecasters warned of widespread flooding as a result of Storm Christoph.

RSPCA water rescue team coordinator Jason Finch said: “The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood warnings and 121 flood alerts across England and the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for rain across the North, Midlands and East. A major incident has also been declared in South Yorkshire.

RSPCA Inspectors Flood Rescue RSPCA Inspectors leading two adult Donkeys to safety through flood water. (44031855)

“Forecasters are warning that Storm Christoph could bring up to 200mm of rain in parts of the country.

"This amount of rainfall along with melting snow from previous cold weather could cause flooding so we’re urging pet owners, horse and livestock keepers, and farmers to prepare.

“Planning an escape route before flooding hits can make a big difference if you find yourself in an emergency situation.

"Flood water can rise very quickly and animals can be extremely vulnerable so it’s really important that we plan ahead for all eventualities.”

Floods 2009 Inspector rescuing single cat from flooded house. (44031853)

In 2020, during Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge, the RSPCA’s flood response team responded to almost 250 calls and helped to rescue horses and sheep caught up in the floodwater.

The animal welfare charity is part of Defra’s National Flood Response Team and has around 65 officers - trained and equipped to deal with flood-stricken animals - and a fleet of 35 inflatable boats.

To see all flood advice for small pets, horses and livestock, see the guide here: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/seasonal/floods.

To contact the RSPCA in an emergency, please call 0300 1234 999.