Ruddy good message to Love West Norfolk

The message to Love West Norfolk is being carried near and far by its many supporters ... including an amazing piece of artwork on a van.

It is the handiwork of Norfolk’s ‘mobile Banksy’, Muddy Ruddy, who draws works of art in the mud splashed on vehicles.

Artist Ricky Minns, 43, also known as Ruddy Muddy. PHOTO: SWNS

This week Ruddy Muddy, otherwise known as Ricky Minns, 43, from near South Norfolk, chose to highlight the wise words of West Norfolk resident Stephen Fry as he threw his weight behind the campaign. The picture was then widely shared on Twitter.

A brilliant depiction of the QI star was accompanied with a quote from Mr Fry, who lives in West Norfolk. It read: “If Norfolk is the secret jewel of England then West Norfolk is the secret jewel of Norfolk.”

Michelle Gant, co-ordinator of the Love West Norfolk campaign, said: “We have been thrilled by the response to Love West Norfolk and are so grateful for all the support we have received already including from the local MPs, from the West Norfolk Strategy Group partners, from well-known figures such as Stephen Fry and Ruddy Muddy, and from the local media, including the Lynn News which has been fantastic in promoting the campaign.

“And especially, we are so grateful to the many individuals and organisations who are getting involved in the conversation online. We are looking forward to working with many other partners – including both Downham Market and Hunstanton Town Councils – and the public in the coming weeks.

“This campaign is for everyone who loves West Norfolk and if that is you, then please do get involved.”

The Love West Norfolk campaign is the brainchild of the West Norfolk Strategy Group, which is made up of representatives of the borough council, the Local Enterprise Partnership, the county council, Freebridge Community Housing, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the College of West Anglia.

The aim of the campaign is to raise the profile of West Norfolk, both for people in the area and for those further afield.

It was launched last Friday at the Custom House with both Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, and Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, in attendance.

The Lynn News has pledged to be a strong supporter of the campaign, which plans a day of action to proclaim our love for West Norfolk on social media on the appropriate date of February 14 – Valentine’s Day.