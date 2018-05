A handmade rug, produced to celebrate the centenary of the Lions movement, has raised hundreds of pounds for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH).

The rug was made by Ray Buckley-Stephens, pictured above centre, and raffled by the Swaffham Lions among clubs across the region, raising £300.

Mr Buckley-Stephens, centre, is pictured with Belinda Brown, of EACH, left, and Swaffham Lions president Pam Tallon.

Picture: submitted