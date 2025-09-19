A familiar face from the rugby pitch has swapped tries for tidy homes after launching a new domestic cleaning business in West Norfolk.

West Norfolk Rugby Club head coach Jamie Williamson has taken on a franchise with Time For You, a nationwide cleaning company with a network of locally run operations.

Trading as Time For You West Norfolk & Fens, the new venture officially launched in July and provides fully vetted and DBS-checked cleaners to households across the region.

Jamie Williamson, who has launched Time For You West Norfolk & Fens

The business covers an area stretching from King’s Lynn and Swaffham to Manea and March, with Mr Williamson serving as the primary point of contact for both clients and cleaners.

Hr said: “I needed a plan that would give me an income, but with the flexibility to fit around my counselling studies and eventually my counselling practice.

“When I came across Time For You, I discovered a business with a strong reputation and franchisees who’d been running their operations successfully for many years. After speaking with them, I was convinced this was the right move.”

Mr Williamson, who has spent two decades in marketing, is also currently training for a Level 4 qualification in counselling in King’s Lynn.

He says the move into business ownership will enable him to balance his work, family, studies, and ongoing rugby commitments.

In addition to launching the franchise, he has recently introduced “open-door” sessions at the rugby club, offering players a chance to talk one-on-one in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

“It’s not counselling,” he explained,

"But it gives players space to talk, whether it’s rugby or life off the pitch. Having someone to listen is often what makes the difference.”

Time For You provides regular household cleaning services tailored to each client’s needs, with tasks ranging from vacuuming and dusting to bathroom cleaning and ironing.

Clients are introduced to their cleaner before work begins, ensuring a personal and reliable service.

Mr Williamson added: “Life is too short to spend your free time cleaning. The whole idea is to give people time back to do the things they enjoy, whether that’s golf, shopping, or simply being with family.”

For more information on Time For You West Norfolk & Fens, visit: www.timeforyou.co.uk or contact Jamie on 01553 380136 or 07365 704577.