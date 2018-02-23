Rugby matches to help charity set up in memory of Fincham student

A charity which was formed in memory of a West Norfolk student, who died in a farming accident three years ago, is set to benefit from the proceeds of a fundraising rugby event tomorrow.

Students at the University of East Anglia (UEA) have formed a partnership with Moth in a China Shop to help promote sport and health.

And they are staging a fundraising day, with proceeds being split between them and The Brain Tumour Charity, at their ground in Norwich tomorrow, from noon.

Moth in a China Shop was set up in memory of Arthur Mason, following his death at a farm in Fincham in 2015, aged 21.

Joe Skeet, the UEA’s student sport co-ordinator, said: “They have provided us with funding to get UEA students to become qualified rugby coaches so they are able to coach children rugby in schools and clubs around Norfolk.”

Tomorrow’s event, known as the Potter’s Legacy Cup in memory of a former UEA rugby player who recetly died from a brain tumour, starts at the UEA’s Colney Lane ground at noon with a fancy dress game, before a sevens match at 1.30pm and a men’s league fixture at 3pm.