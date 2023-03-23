Lynn parkrun participants donned purple running tops in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Gary Walker, event director said: “With the ladies taking on the volunteering roles and the sun shining after a day of terrible weather, the 263 runners had nothing to worry about.

“Whilst thousands of women and girls participate in parkrun every weekend, we know that females are less likely to come along after they have registered.”

Some 93 women and girls, wearing the official purple colour of International Women’s Day, took part in the event on the day as runners and volunteers following encouragement from other participants.

The parkrun is a free 5K timed run or walk in The Walks each Saturday at 9am and also in Hunstanton, Sandringham and around the country.