A request for marshalls has been made to help with this year’s GEAR 10k run.

It takes place on Sunday, April 30 in Lynn and the event will need some 80 marshalls to help on the day.

As a marshall the role involves directing the runners on the course and volunteers will receive free entry into a Run For All event and the chance to win a prize.

A previous GEAR 10k event in Lynn

The 10k race will start at 9.30am and Mini GEAR at 11.45am.

Marshals will need to be in position by 8.45am, and individual briefings will be given at 8am by senior marshals at meeting points on the course.

Visit www.runforall.com/eventeers for further information.

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk