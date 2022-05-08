An event that aims to bring runners as far as Florida to Lynn is taking place on the weekend of May 14 and 15.

During lockdown the relay took place as a socially distanced event and this year will bring runners together virtually and physically, enabling participants to run in their own time and at their own speed.

The premise of the relay is simple, with runners either running solo or in a pair and choosing whether to run for 30 or 60 minutes.

Last year's event. (56513335)

They are given a start location and a destination to reach and can run anywhere in the time between, handing over to the next leg with a wave.

Virtual runners can run at any time during the weekend, as far, as long and wherever they like.

Organiser Andy Beveridge said: "This year we have two charities as well as CPSL Mind we have included the 8:56 Foundation.

"Both charities do excellent work in the mental health field.

"All costs involved with the relay are met by our sponsors meaning every penny of the runners entry goes direct to the charity via a JustGiving page.

"A minimum donation of £12 is required but runners are asked to give more if they can afford it.

"To make a donation, simply click on the donate menu option and select which charity you wish to support.

"This year's gold sponsor is Greencore Prepared Meals in Wisbech.

"Always on the lookout to support the local community, they were excited to get involved with our relay and we were delighted to welcome them aboard."

Visit here for further information