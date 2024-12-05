Hundreds of school children donned festive antlers when they took part in a seasonal fun run to raise money for a hospice that provides end-of-life care.



The Rudolph Run saw more than 400 children from Reception through to Year 6 at Gaywood Primary complete sponsored laps of the school playground in aid of Tapping House.



Antlers for all participants were supplied by the Hillington-based hospice, which provides care for those living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their carers, families and friends.

Youngsters put their antlers on and got running

Showing some love in the Rudolph run

Youngsters put their antlers on and got running

The pupils running for rudolph

The pupils running for rudolph

The Gaywood pupils are hoping to raise £500

Youngsters ran for a good cause

Running for the Tapping House

Gaywood Primary pupils showing some "love" while taking part in the rudolph run

Running for a good cause

Staff and students took part in the charity event

Children loved taking part in the rudolph run to raise money for tapping house. Pictures taken by Ian Burt