Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Gaywood Primary School pupils style festive antlers as they take part in Rudolph run to raise money for Tapping House hospice in Hillington

By Lucy Carter
-
lucy.carter@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:25, 05 December 2024

Hundreds of school children donned festive antlers when they took part in a seasonal fun run to raise money for a hospice that provides end-of-life care.


The Rudolph Run saw more than 400 children from Reception through to Year 6 at Gaywood Primary complete sponsored laps of the school playground in aid of Tapping House.

Antlers for all participants were supplied by the Hillington-based hospice, which provides care for those living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their carers, families and friends.

Youngsters put their antlers on and got running
Youngsters put their antlers on and got running
Showing some love in the Rudolph run
Showing some love in the Rudolph run
Youngsters put their antlers on and got running
Youngsters put their antlers on and got running
The pupils running for rudolph
The pupils running for rudolph
The pupils running for rudolph
The pupils running for rudolph
The Gaywood pupils are hoping to raise £500
The Gaywood pupils are hoping to raise £500
Youngsters ran for a good cause
Youngsters ran for a good cause
Running for the Tapping House
Running for the Tapping House
Gaywood Primary pupils showing some "love" while taking part in the rudolph run
Gaywood Primary pupils showing some "love" while taking part in the rudolph run
Running for a good cause
Running for a good cause
Staff and students took part in the charity event
Staff and students took part in the charity event
Children loved taking part in the rudolph run to raise money for tapping house. Pictures taken by Ian Burt
Children loved taking part in the rudolph run to raise money for tapping house. Pictures taken by Ian Burt
Youngsters took part in the charity run for a good cause
Youngsters took part in the charity run for a good cause
Education Kings Lynn Lucy Carter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE