Gaywood Primary School pupils style festive antlers as they take part in Rudolph run to raise money for Tapping House hospice in Hillington
Published: 11:25, 05 December 2024
Hundreds of school children donned festive antlers when they took part in a seasonal fun run to raise money for a hospice that provides end-of-life care.
The Rudolph Run saw more than 400 children from Reception through to Year 6 at Gaywood Primary complete sponsored laps of the school playground in aid of Tapping House.
Antlers for all participants were supplied by the Hillington-based hospice, which provides care for those living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as support for their carers, families and friends.