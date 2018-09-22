Runcton Holme couple’s fundraising thanks hospital ward team

Hundreds of pounds were raised for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital during a music event organised by a couple from Runcton Holme.

Several bands performed at the event which was hosted by Les and Jean Gaskins at the village’s social club to mark his 75th birthday.

Les and Jean Gaskins present a £1,325 donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Feltwell ward (4277802)

Almost 200 people attended the event, where nearly £1,000 was collected.

The proceeds of tombolas and craft stalls run by Mrs Gaskins boosted the total to £1,325, which has now been handed to staff of the hospital’s Feltwell ward.

Mr Gaskins, a retired lorry driver, has been treated by ward staff on several occasions over the past 23 years.

He said: “We have been raising money on and off for the past 20 years – it’s something we enjoy doing. We’re just very grateful to the staff for their care and treatment.”

Mr and Mrs Gaskins are pictured above with ward staff.

Picture: SUBMITTED