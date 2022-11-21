A West Norfolk runner has completed a 2,280-mile virtual challenge to run the length of the USA’s famous Route 66.

It took David Blackmore 363 days to cover the virtual distance from Chicago on the east coast to Santa Monica in California along the west coast.

The 36-year-old television journalist gained millions of views on his social media videos documenting his progress during the virtual challenge.

The Route 66 challenge came after the Gaywood resident completed a similar trial last year to run the equivalent distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats which ended when he crossed the finish line of Lynn’s Great East Anglia Run in August 2021.

David clocked up 822 miles during 147 runs and 1,438 miles with 68 bike rides, and the other 22 miles were accumulated by rowing and walking.

During his challenge, David crossed the finish line of the Brighton and Vienna marathons in April this year but he also suffered the heartbreak of collapsing with heat stroke at the 25-mile marker of the London Marathon in October 2021.

He also completed the 435-mile Lap of Anglia in August this year to raise money for the East Anglia Air Ambulance and celebrated a half marathon personal best at the Great North Run in September.

David said: “From collapsing so close to the end of the London Marathon to completing two marathons, and from finishing the physically and mentally tough Lap of Anglia to getting a new personal best at the Great North Run, it’s been quite a rollercoaster completing this challenge.

“But I’m delighted to have completed this challenge, which at times felt like it was never ending. “During the course of the challenge, I learnt so much about myself, my body and my mind, and just how much I can push myself.

“There are a few other virtual challenges that I would like to attempt but for now I’m

enjoying a rest before going again next month to train for April’s London Marathon where I will hopefully put my demons to rest.”

David will be running the London Marathon for St John Ambulance, the charity whose volunteers treated him during last year’s event.

