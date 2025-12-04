A runner has set off on his second festive fancy dress fundraiser to help a social supermarket project.

Matty Parker, of Lynn, will be running 5km every day until Christmas Day in support of the Purfleet Pantry.

This is Matty’s second Countdown to Christmas challenge, which last year saw him raise more than £1,800 for the South Lynn pantry, where his wife Kathryn works as supervisor.

Matty switched on the lights with staff, runners and Purfleet Trust representatives. Picture: Ian Burt

And to catch everyone’s attention, Matty will again be sporting a different themed outfit for each day’s run.

He set off on his first run on Monday from Greenyard Frozen at the town’s Hardwick Industrial Estate, where he was joined by staff and at the finish, and helped to turn on the lights of the firm’s iconic festive star.

Greenyard Frozen is a food partner of town’s Purfleet Trust, which runs the Purfleet Pantry.

Matty Parker gets his 5k challenge under way by turning on Greenyard's Christmas star. Picture: Ian Burt

Matty will be joined on his 5ks by runners from various businesses and supporters of the Purfleet Trust, with the final 5k being at the Lynn parkrun on Christmas Day.

The Purfleet Pantry supports more than 1,000 people every year access affordable food, essentials and free advice services and workshops.

Matty hopes he can beat last year’s total, and said: “My challenge last year was such a success so I’ve decided to take on the challenge again.

“I’m very grateful to all the runners who have decided to join me and can’t wait to show off all the costumes I have planned.

Matty Parker gets his 5k challenge under way by turning on Greenyard's Christmas star. Picture: Ian Burt

“I hope this challenge raises important funds and awareness for The Purfleet Trust, but also puts smiles on faces at a time of year when mental health is so important.”

Money raised will help the pantry during the festive period.

Laura Dixon, communication and community projects manager at Greenyard, said: “Christmas officially begins in Lynn when the iconic Greenyard Star shines brightly, and this year the honour went to Matty, who started his festive 5k challenge for the Purfleet Trust right here on our site.

Matty with fellow runners. Picture: Ian Burt

“For the second year running, Matty is running 5k every day for 25 days, finishing on Christmas morning at the local parkrun. Day one started at Greenyard, where our team joined him for the first run, demonstrating the power of coming together for a meaningful cause.

“Last year, Matty raised £1,800, and this year he’s aiming even higher, with every donation supporting essential homelessness services in West Norfolk.

“At Greenyard, we believe that supporting the future of our communities is also part of the future of food. As this partnership grows, so does our commitment to making a difference where it matters most.”

Matty Parker gets his 5k challenge under way by turning on Greenyard's Christmas star. Picture: Ian Burt

You can follow Matty’s challenge on the Purfleet Pantry Facebook page and make a donation online at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mattys-countdown-to-christmas

Greenyard's Christmas star. Picture: Ian Burt

Delight as Christmas gets under way at Greenyard. Picture: Ian Burt