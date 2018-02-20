Runner sheds 4st in 12-months by changing his lifestyle

A 56-year-old man has shed 4st in just 12-months by making a few simple changes to his regular lifestyle.

Peter O’Connor, who this time last year weighed 19st 11lbs, is putting his new found fitness to the test by taking on two half marathons and five 10k runs, and among these is the Grand East Anglia Run.

Peter O'Connor after shot

He said: “I was struggling with my fitness and health. My wife had taken up running the previous year and was always trying to persuade me to run with her, or even run-walk but I just didn’t feel I could and that it and it would cause more harm then good.”

“I started dieting at the end of April last year and we bought two mountain bikes. I found it extremely hard but with my wife’s encouragement I persevered and the weight started to fall off.”

Starting out with a few short runs, the man from Murrow was soon able to conquer his first 5k parkrun just one month into his new dieting and fitness regime.

Peter said he was “terrified of looking fat and silly” at his first parkrun, but realised he did not need to feel this way because by the time it came to his first run he had already lost nearly two stone following doctor’s advice.

He added: “I ran my first 10k which was St Ives on July 16 and I loved it. I then ran the St Neots 10k and Cambridge 10k and felt brave enough to enter the Great Eastern Half Marathon on October 8, which was the hardest physical thing I have ever done and I completed it in 2 hours and 59 minutes.

“This year will be my first full year running and I have already ran the Snetterton 10k, and I have so far signed up to run a further four 10ks and the Great Eastern Half Marathon and the Boston Half Marathon.

“I now weigh 15st 11lbs and just feel and look like a different person. I’m now off my blood pressure medication as it has now stabilised and I feel healthy and fit.”

For more information about the Grand East Anglia Run 10k, visit www.runforall.com/events/10k/kings-lynn-gear-10k/