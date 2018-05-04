Runners GEAR up for race day in King’s Lynn

Thousands of runners are set to descend on Lynn on Sunday for the Asda Foundation’s Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) – which sold out this week.

With just days to go until the 10k race, organised by not-for-profit company Run For All, all 3,000 available places have been filled.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: “Places in GEAR were popular from the moment we opened entries, so it’s no surprise that all spots have now been snapped up.

“Well done to all those who secured their places – we’ll see you soon!”

Those running the course will notice a little difference this year – the route has been altered in orientation but will still take in The Walks and the centre of town. With only two days to go until the event, some of those who are taking on the challenge have shared their stories.

A team from the Purfleet Trust are one such group who are GEAR-ing up to raise money for homeless and vulnerable people in West Norfolk.

Joshua Yates, Peter Catlin, Lucy and Richard Golding, Amy Oltai and Jo Rust are just some of the charity’s supporters who are taking on this weekend’s 10k run.

Chief executive Paula Hall said: “This is the first time The Purfleet Trust has had a team in GEAR and we are sure that the result is going to be a substantial sum for all those we help.”

A team of 15 runners from RAF Marham will also pound the streets of Lynn for GEAR.

The group hope to raise a significant sum of money, all of which will go towards the RAF Benevolent Fund, helping RAF personnel, past and present, and their dependants in times of financial and emotional need.

Squadron Leader Myles Thorne, who is one of the team running for the charity, said: “I am running for the RAF Benevolent Fund as I am constantly inspired by the examples of the real difference their support makes to people’s lives.

“The help they offer to my fellow Service personnel and those no longer serving that are in need is not only admirable, but vital.”

Stewart South, 70, of Blackborough End, is taking on the run to raise funds for kidney research.

The cause is close to Mr South’s heart, as he donated a kidney to his son Joel in the past and his other son Oliver has had a kidney transplant.

“Having turned 70 in January I decided to ‘push the boat out’ and do something a bit special this year – all based on a seven theme,” he said.

Having completed the Norwich Half Marathon, and after GEAR, he will then take on two further 10ks, another half marathon and a marathon, which, along with at least seven parkruns, will mean he is running at least 700k this year.

He is hoping to raise £1,000 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Kidney Research UK.

To sponsor him, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/stewartsouth.

Members of a Fenland family will also be taking on a running challenge in memory of their father and grandfather.

Mark Rose, from Wisbech, his sister Jo Sheen and nephew Louis Willoughby, of Emneth, are running to raise funds for the Arthur Rank Hospice, who cared for their father and grandfather, Tim Rose, before his death last year, aged 79.

He spent his final days in the hospice’s specialist unit on the site of the North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech.

And Mark said: “They helped us and him get through it all. We’re trying to give a bit back.

“Until my father had gone, we didn’t even know it was there.”

The family have already collected more than £500 in sponsorship pledges and have set up an online donation page via the Just Giving platform.

Anyone who would like to support the family can do so via www.justgiving.com/remember/542758/Tim-Rose.