A team of ten dedicated runners laced up their trainers at the weekend with an aim of raising funds for a hospital charity.

The group of all female runners were part of the 3,000 people who took on the Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR) 10k course around Lynn on Sunday.

The 10 women ran to raise money for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Epic Moves, Better Lives Appeal.

Celebrations for QEH runners who raised £1,600 for the charity

The appeal is designed to support frail and cognitively impaired patients with specialist exercise therapy sessions as well as allowing therapists to share their expertise with QEH staff, to extend this service to more patients.

The runners raised a total of £1,600. The money raised will go towards the appeal’s £20,000 target.

Dr Katie Honney, clinical lead for dementia care, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports this important campaign. Every donation helps us continue providing life-changing care to our most vulnerable patients.”

Some of the runners that took part in the GEAR run for the QEH

The QEH GEAR 10K team included Niamh Bishop, Rachel Bulman, Samantha Colman, Mae Dobie, Lauren Durrant, Niki Green, Tabitha Harper-Haynes, Leanne Jackson, Amelia Turner and Tracy Woodhouse.

Team QEH runner Rachel Bulman, head of project management office, said: “Taking part in the GEAR 10K was an incredible experience. It was inspiring to run alongside colleagues for such a meaningful cause.

“Knowing that our efforts will help improve care for patients at QEH made every step worthwhile.

Samantha Taylor, QEHKL charity manager, added: “A huge congratulations to our runners and thank you for raising vital funds for our hospital. Your efforts will have a real impact on our patients, their families, and the staff who care for them.”

To support the QEH’s appeal, visit the hospital’s JustGiving page or contact the charity team email at charity@qehkl.nhs.uk.