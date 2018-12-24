Runners get festive in fancy dress at King's Lynn parkrun

Angels, elves and various imitations of Father Christmas ran, jogged or walked around The Walks in Lynn for the town's festive parkrun on Saturday.

More than 300 people took part in the free 5km run which had a seasonal twist with the option of fancy dress.

Borough mayor Nick Daubney attended to speak to runners and start the event at 9am.

Christmas fancy dress parkrun in King's Lynn 2018. Picture: Tim Smith (6201675)

Gary Walker, parkrun event director, said: "Being the last run before Christmas, everyone had been encouraged to wear fancy dress and to bring cakes for the post run party at The Walks Café."

Mr Daubney spoke to runners afterwards to find out what motivates them to take part.

"The sense of commitment to fitness, health and well-being was clearly apparent, as was the diversity in those taking part, from the very young to the very old, to those who can run around the 5km course in less than 20 minutes, to those who take over an hour, everyone taking part being treated and valued by parkrun equally."

Mr Walker said: "It was really kind of the mayor to find time in his very busy pre-Christmas schedule to come along to see parkrun and to speak to the runners and volunteers taking part and to experience the great sense of community that permeates the event."

Visit www.parkrun.com/kingslynn for more details.

Pictures: Tim Smith.