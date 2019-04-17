Runners race to snap up places as Asda Foundation GEAR 10K in King's Lynn heads for another sell out

The Asda Foundation Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) is close to selling out for the third year in a row and runners have been urged to secure their starting spots before it is too late.

There is just over two weeks to go to this year’s run in Lynn on Sunday May 5.

The charity 10K is nearing its 3,000 capacity and expected to hand a huge fundraising boost to both local and national causes.

Finish of GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn. (8745629)

Participants are welcome to run for fun, a cause close to their heart or one of the event’s partner charities which include – the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, West Norfolk Mind, The Purfleet Trust, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Forward, the Benjamin Foundation, Headway, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures and Nelson’s Journey.

GEAR 10K is organised by not-for-profit company Run For All, working on behalf of Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

The route for the 2019 Asda Foundation GEAR 10K in King's Lynn, organised by Run For All. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8746994)

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s head of events, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to this year’s Grand East Anglia Run. We are heading for another sell out and can’t wait to see the thousands of fundraisers, fun-runners and club runners take to the streets for this special event.

“Well done to all those runners who have already secured their place, and all those interested in being a part of this fantastic day need to act now.”

To enter the run go to www.runforall.com.

Returning in 2019 is the Bespak GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge, in which companies, groups of friends, charities and other organisations will battle it out to be crowned the fastest firm in the race.

Entry is open to teams of five or more and includes hospitality and other benefits. The times of the first three team members home will be used to calculate the winners.

Also returning is the popular Bespak Mini GEAR – a 1.2-mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities (entrants must be six years and up).

Finish of Mini GEAR 2018 in Kings Lynn. (8746432)

Every finisher will receive a Mini GEAR medal and a goody bag to show off their achievements.

To ensure the safety of all taking part, a number of road closures will be put in place for the weekend.

Town centre roads will be affected including London Road and Wisbech Road, while Tuesday Market Place will be closed from 4am until 4pm. Emergency vehicle access will be retained throughout the event. Other areas will have parking suspended for a short period.

Full details of all closures are available at http://www.runforall.com/media/209523/2017-gear-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

The Asda Foundation GEAR 10K is supported by the Lynn News, Asda Foundation, West Norfolk Council, Alive Leisure, Bespak, Your Local Paper, KLFM, Arla Protein, Runderwear, Motorpoint, High 5, Sportlink, Just Giving and Marathon Photos.

Organiser, Run For All, is part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE who raised almost £2m for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Along with Lynn, its stable of events includes successful 10Ks in Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury, Middlesbrough and Nottingham; half marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Derby and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.