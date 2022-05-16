Over the weekend runners got together in King's Lynn to show their support for Mental Health Awareness Week and also raise money for two local charities.

Some 250 runners took to the streets and parks of Fenland and West Norfolk in the Greencore relay event raising funds and awareness for (CPSL)MIND and the 8:56 Foundation.

The Greencore Social Distancing Relay was originally set up after the first lockdown and this month it took place with runners from over 10 clubs around East Anglia participating.

(56687492)

Hailing from seven different countries including Bahrain, USA and Romania, as well as running in events around the UK including Nottingham Outlaw Triathlon, Strabane-Lifford Half Marathon and the Mammoth Marathon, the event is sponsored by Greencore Prepared Meals, Wisbech.

This time the event had a more social feel than a distanced one and the majority of runners joined the weekly parkrun in Lynn with some 75 running the 5k course on Saturday, May 14 wearing their bright green sponsored shirts.

On Sunday the event saw 40 runners starting from the Tuesday Market Place and running around Clenchwarton.

Participants in the Greencore relay running event have helped to raise funds for CPSL MIND and the 8: 56 Foundation. Photo credit Alan Colby (56687445)

Meanwhile there were also groups running from the Hudson leisure centre and Worzals in Wisbech.

So far, the runners have raised over £3,750 with donations ongoing for the two charities Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind and the 8:56 Foundation.

Event organiser, Andy Beveridge, said: "When I started this back in 2020, after struggling myself through the lockdown restrictions, I would never have believed that a couple of years later, so many people would be running in the event, I am overwhelmed with their generosity and how people bought into my idea of uniting in support of a fantastic cause."

Participants in the Greencore relay running event have helped to raise funds for CPSL MIND and the 8: 56 Foundation. Photo credit Tim Chapman (56687451)

CPSL Mind services have a very real impact on the lives of local people, organisations and community groups and last year provided direct support to over 4000 people with their mental health.

The 8.56 foundation are launching “Men’s time” events this week which is bringing men together through sport to improve mental health and reduce the risk of isolation and loneliness with further events planned throughout 2022.

Greencore general manager, Paul Biggs, said: "Andy approached me after last years event, asking if we would be willing to support this years run.

Participants in the Greencore relay running event have helped to raise funds for CPSL MIND and the 8: 56 Foundation. Photo credit Tom Richmond (56687500)

"My management team decided that the combination of raising money for two local charities and people getting out participating in a healthy pastime was definitely something we could get behind and were proud to become the main sponsor."

The runners ran a combined 1200 miles, a similar distance by road between Wisbech and John O’ Groats and back again.