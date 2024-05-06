A 30-strong team laced up their trainers and successfully crossed the finishing line at the GEAR run to raise money for a hospital.

The group were all running the 10K route with the same motivation, to raise funds for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Charity.

A total of £3,451 was raised for the charity, with more donations still to come in.

The hospital’s charity exists to help to improve patient experience by supplementing the funds provided by government to provide additional medical equipment, research, training and facilities for patients and staff.

Miguel Vaz Guedes, an advanced critical care practitioner, completed the run in 49 minutes.

He said: “I am really pleased with my time. The atmosphere has been amazing, and I am so proud to have run for the hospital’s charity.”

Mark Demonty, a senior information analyst, at the Trust, completed the run in 1 hour, 6 minutes.

He then took part in mini-GEAR, a 2K run for children with his six-year-old son Joseph.

Mark said: “I am so proud to have run in aid of the hospital’s charity. It’s such a worthy cause which working at the Trust I can see every day hugely benefits our patients.”

Mia Rose Howard, a corporate receptionist at The QEH, completed the 10K race with her friends Maisie and Olivia Cupit, whose beloved grandmother died following a stroke last year.

Sisters Maisie and Olivia wanted to express their appreciation by fundraising for the hospital’s West Raynham ward where their grandmother received treatment.

Critical Care colleagues and running partners, Katie Kavanagh and Cathryn Smith, also completed the race, fundraising for the hospital’s charity—as well as Acute Medical Unit (AMU) colleagues, George Saunders and Kylie Fox.

The full list of runners included: Aishwarya Sharma, Alice Dennis, Amanda Dobbing, Amy Fox, Annabelle Solomon, Caroline Carter, Cathryn Smith, Charlotte Bates, Eleanor Ess, Emma Henry, Emma Pollington, Emmanuel Cabales, George Saunders, Georgina Ward, Jane Cummings, Katie Kavanagh, Kylie Fox, Maisie Cupit, Mark Demonty, Martin Gardner, Meriden Cabalesl, Merwyn Agcaoili, Mia Rose Howard, Miguel Guedes, Nitisha D’Souza, Olivia Cupit, Rachel Bocking, Rachel Swift, Richard Jones and Rose Woods.

Samantha Taylor, QEH charity manager, said: “A huge congratulations to everyone who took part in today’s GEAR 10K, and a massive thank you to the individuals who ran on behalf of the hospital’s charity.

“The money raised will really make a huge difference to our patients, their families and our staff. The charity enhances patient, carer and staff experience through supporting projects, activities, and training over and above that provided through NHS funding.”

If you would like to show your support to The QEH by donating to the charity, please visit their JustGiving page or email Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk for further information.