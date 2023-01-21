Two of Lynn’s regular parkrunners have signed up for this year’s TCS London Marathon in support of the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Steve Franklin has run the London Marathon in the past for the charity and is joined this year by Justin Walker whose aunt died and was cared for at home by the hospice.

Justin said “I will never forget the loving care she received from the hospice during her final days, which was absolutely outstanding.

From left to right: Steve Franklin, Lynn Lockheart with her dog Poppy and Justin Walker. Photo: Gary Walker

Lynn Lockheart, director of operations at the hospice: “We are really grateful to Steve and Justin for running in the marathon this year for us”