Runners are snapping up places in this year's Recipharm Grand East Anglia Run 10k in Lynn, with more than half of the entries now sold.

Taking place on Sunday, May 1, this year’s GEAR is expected to welcome thousands of participants of all abilities as it returns to the streets of Lynn.

Participants are welcome to run for fun, a cause close to their heart or one of the event’s partner charities which include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Forward Opportunity and Equality, Norfolk and Weaveney Mind, the Purfleet Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospice, 856 Foundation, the Benjamin Foundation, Kings Lynn Night Shelter and East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Mini GEAR. (50473484)

With thousands of pounds expected to be raised for charity, this fun and friendly event is one of West Norfolk’s most popular running events and participants are being urged to sign up now to secure their place.

Also returning this time is the Recipharm Mini GEAR, a 1.9km fun run for children aged six and upwards.

As part of this, Recipharm is once again looking to increase participation by offering 150 free entries for local schools, as well as a cash prize pot of £1,000 for the three schools who enter the highest proportion of entrants from their school’s intake.

Mini GEAR. (50473492)

The Recipharm GEAR 10K Corporate challenge will also take place on the same day, which sees teams of colleagues battle it out on Sunday 1st May to be crowned the Corporate Challenge champions.

GEAR is organised by not-for-profit sporting events company Run For All, working on behalf of Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s Head of Events, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the response to this year’s GEAR 10K and can’t wait to see the thousands of fundraisers, fun-runners and club runners joining us in Lynn on Sunday, May 1.

Mini GEAR. (50473462)

"Well done to all those runners who have already secured their place, and all those interested in being a part of this fantastic day should look to secure their spot now."

Organiser, Run For All, is part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE who raised almost £2m for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Along with Lynn, its calendar of events includes successful 10Ks in Leeds, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury, Middlesbrough and Nottingham; half marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Ipswich and Derby and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

GEAR 10K. (50473449)

To enter the GEAR 10K, Corporate Challenge or Mini GEAR, visit here