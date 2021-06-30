Runners urged to act quickly to grab place in GEAR 10K

Runners wanting to secure a place in this year's Asda Foundation GEAR 10K and Bespak Mini GEAR in Lynn need to act fast.

The 10K run on Sunday, August 22, has a capacity of 3,000 - and only 300 places are left.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic so organisers are urging runners to register early to avoid missing out on the event's return.

2019 Gear 10K (9793992)

Also back is Bespak Mini GEAR - a 1.2-mile fun run for people of all ages and abilities (entrants must be at least six years old).

Every finisher will receive a Mini GEAR medal and a goody bag to show off their achievements.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s head of events, said: “We can’t wait to return to Tuesday Market Place this year. It’s been a long time since the last event in May 2019.

Great East Anglia Run - Nearly 2000 runners take part in the GEAR around the streets of Lynn..MLNF-08PT05142... (46663056)

"We know there are lots of excited runners looking forward to both the GEAR and Mini GEAR and we want to assure all entrants that our team are busy working on plans to ensure both runners and the local community have a safe and enjoyable event day.

"We are closely monitoring Government guidance with regards Covid-19 procedures and all entrants will receive a race guide in early August explaining what to expect on race day.”

The charity 10K is expected to hand a huge fundraising boost to both local and national causes who have all seen a huge impact to their income over the past year.

Participants are welcome to run for fun, a cause close to their heart or one of the event’s partner charities which include the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Headway, Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, The Purfleet Trust, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Forward, the Benjamin Foundation, King’s Lynn Churches Together Night Shelter.

In a change to previous years, GEAR 10k will start at 9am followed by the Mini GEAR at 11.30am, giving entrants the chance to run in the 10K before joining family and friends for the Mini GEAR later.

As part of the 10K, the Bespak GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge will see companies, groups of friends, charities and other organisations battle it out to be crowned the fastest firm in the race. Entry is open to teams of five or more and includes hospitality and other benefits. The times of the first three team members home will be used to calculate the winners.

GEAR 10K is organised by not-for-profit company Run For All, working in partnership with Alive West Norfolk and The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

To enter the run go to www.runforall.com.

Along with King’s Lynn, its stable of events includes successful 10Ks in Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury, Middlesbrough and Nottingham; half marathons in Leeds, Sheffield, Hull and Derby and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.