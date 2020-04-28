Running the King's Lynn GEAR 10K route in a rainbow suit for Queen Elizabeth Hospital

In order to raise funds for Lynn's hospital, a father of three will be running the GEAR 10K route in a full rainbow coloured suit on Sunday.

Ashley Tucker, 31, of King's Reach, spontaneously decided to take on the challenge after the latest round of Clap for our Carers on Thursday evening.

He was not intending to participate in GEAR, which has been postponed until October due to coronavirus, but he will be running the course on what would have been the day of the event.