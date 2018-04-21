Ryston Land Rover Run gets set for fifth year

Land Rover enthusiasts are being called on to rally together for the fifth annual ‘run’ starting from the grounds of Ryston Hall.

This year’s Ryston Land Rover Run, being held on Sunday, June 3, will raise funds for St Michael’s Church in Ryston and Cancer Research UK.

Organiser Philip Shipp said: “As long as it’s a Land Rover, everyone is welcome.”

The route will take the Rovers to a stop-off at the Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre at Stow Bardolph and for lunch at Bircham Windmill.

Mr Shipp said the event usually has a theme, and so this year participants are asked to wear an item of pink in honour of the chosen charity.

For any children coming along, they are asked to get their sketch pads out and draw their Land Rover to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

The run costs £10 per vehicle which will be taken on the gate.

For further details, call Mr Shipp on 07788 131508.