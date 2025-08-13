It is a sad day for one of Lynn’s oldest societies which has staged its last show after almost 200 years in existence.

The town’s horticultural society, founded in 1826, held its 199th and final show on Saturday when the closure was announced - with the committee of just eight finding themselves unable to continue.

Although the last few years have seen an improvement in the number of show exhibitors, the committee has no newcomers to help take it forward and has made the difficult decision to call it a day.

The 2022 Lynn Horticultural Society show at South Wootton Village Hall - pictured are Rachel Vyse, Bill Vyse, John Germeney, Kevin Ayres and Nolan Mills

Rachel Vyse, who has been the show secretary since 2010, said the decision was not taken lightly.

She said closure was due to a mix of reasons - a gradual lack of interest including in outings, lectures and social events, and no new help going forward.

The society, which has continued since its formation with the exception of a few breaks, held a successful final show at South Wootton Village Hall with 27 exhibitors submitting 199 entries.

John Woodford, who bagged the most points in the final show, receiving some of his trophies from West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen

Mrs Vyse, who lives in North Wootton, said last year’s show attracted 30 exhibitors.

“Interest in the show has gone up a bit but there’s a lot of organisation when you have got just a basic interest. We need a core of people and we had to consider if the officers were willing to keep going ad infinitum,” she said.

Currently there are only ten members of the society, and eight of those are on the committee - with Mrs Vyse’s husband William the treasurer. Some of the members are aged in their 60s and others 80-plus.

Mrs Vyse said when she first joined there were regular monthly talks, trips and a festive lunch, but interest in these had gradually diminished over the years and the events stopped.

Selina Povey receiving some of her trophies from the mayor

“The numbers of people we were getting reduced, so we didn’t feel it was right asking people to come and give a talk - so a few years ago we stopped that,” she said.

“We also ran trips and even invited other groups to join us but it was becoming financially not practical.

“We need a certain amount of people. The number of people at the Christmas lunch also diminished.

Judges and members of the society at a past show

“It’s a lack of interest generally and a lack of younger people to train up and hand over to. In the last few months we have seriously been looking at where are we going with this as a committee in the form we are.

“It is not a decision taken lightly - we had to think where do we go and is it practical for us to carry on as we are? If someone comes along then great we will hand it over.”

In the past, shows have been held at Lynn Corn Hall, the Shakespeare Barn and the Red Cross Hall before moving to South Wootton. Society members have also exhibited at the prestigious Sandringham Flower Show in the past.

Stella Mills' entry for the special class marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Affiliated to the Royal Horticultural Society, the society’s patron is King Charles and former West Norfolk mayor Paul Brandon is its president.

Mr Brandon announced the closure at the recent show, and current borough mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen, who presented the prizes, expressed his sorrow at the news. He was given a thank you hamper of produce from the society.

The society’s shows offer a broad appeal, with classes not just based on horticultural but also preserves, crafts, photography and classes for children.

This year’s show included a special class to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Some of the produce on display in the hall at this year's show

The society has thanked all the judges, exhibitors, members and all those who have been connected with it in the past.

Winners were: E. Ogden Cup for the best display of cacti (class 1) - Penny Hipkin. Mrs Kenneth Bush Cup for the best foliage plant (class 8) - John Hipkin. Mr Coates Cup for the best fuchsia in pot (class 10) - John Hipkin. Lord Fermoy Cup for the best patio pot (class 11) - John Hipkin. West Norfolk Produce Cup for the best exhibit in pot plants (classes 1 to 12) - Penny Hipkin. 90th Birthday Cup for the most points in pot plants (classes 1 to 12) - John Hipkin.

Audrey Brooks Rose Bowl for the best exhibit in roses (classes 13 to 15) - David Rasberry. West Norfolk Cup for the most points in roses (classes 13 to 15) - David Rasberry. Cobbold Cup for the most points in flowers (classes 16 to 21) - Mike McCormick.

A past Lynn Horticultural Society show - pictured are Rita Crown, Eric Crown and John Player with their entries

Mrs W R Saddler Cup for the best selection of vegetables (class 22) -

Members’ Cup for the best three coloured potatoes (class 28) - Selina Povey. Twaite Cup for the best three white onions (class 35) - David Rasberry. Kenneth Bush Challenge Trophy for the best collection of three vegetables (class 53) - Selina Povey. A. Anderson Cup for the most firsts in vegetables (classes 22 to 54) - Selina Povey. R Doubleday Plaque for the best exhibit in fruits (classes 55 to 67) - Goodwins Hall.

Jean Anderson Cup for the most firsts in fruits (classes 55 to 67) - Selina Povey. Banksian Medal for the most horticultural points (classes 1 to 67) - John Woodford. Mrs F. E. Fox Cup for the best exhibit in arts and crafts (classes 68 to 72) - Goodwins Hall. Sylvia Brundle-Todd Cup for the best fuchsia (class 81) under tens -

Victory Cup for the most junior points (classes 73 to 85) under tens - Lyndsey Wades Childminding. Mr Wilkin Shield for the best fuchsia (class 91) 11 to 16 years - Edward Mills. Jubilee Cup for most intermediate points (classes 86 –to 94) 11 to 16 years - Edward Mills. Barbara Baker Cup for the best exhibit in preserves (classes 95 to 106) - Jo Itter. Eddie Barber Cup for the best madeira cake (class 112) - Stella Mills. George Skipper Cup for the best exhibit in baking (classes 107 to 115) - Stella Mills. Amberley Hall Care Home Trophy for the best six Shrewsbury biscuits (class 117) - Stephen Mickleburgh.

Ray Garner Memorial Cup for the most firsts in the whole show - John Woodford. Perry Cup for the lady exhibitor with the most points in the whole show - Penny Hipkin. Caithness Crystal Vase for the exhibitor with the most points in the whole show - John Woodford. VE Day 80th Anniversary (special class 999) - Stella Mills, Rachel Vyse and Stephen Mickleburgh.