Ensuring services continue to run “safely” is the key priority after Lynn’s hospital rebuild was hit by yet another setback.

In the latest twist in the QEH saga, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a raft of delays to replace the crumbling building - with work now not expected to begin until 2027 or 2028.

His shock announcement came less than a fortnight after hospital bosses told the Lynn News work would get under way in 2026 after the completion of the new multi-storey car park.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been delayed once again

Similar delays have been announced at hospitals across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Tracey Bleakley, the chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, said: “We have already done a lot of work locally to plan for the two new hospitals and we will do everything we can to get them built as quickly as we can.

“In the meantime, our absolute priority will be to ensure that services continue to run safely and effectively at the existing hospitals until the new buildings are ready.”

The setback will no doubt worry staff and patients at the QEH, who have been told that 2030 is the deadline before the premises become unsafe.

On Monday, after Mr Streeting’s announcement, North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “Given an independent review found the end of life of QEH was 2030 on safety grounds, this decision by Labour’s Health Secretary will be very worrying for patients, staff, and our community.

“Despite claiming to see the need to act with urgency to replace QEH, today Labour has delayed the scheme.

“The only saving grace is there is the opportunity through the site-specific report on QEH to demonstrate the need to build the new hospital by 2030 and a plan to do so - I’ll work with the trust to make that case.”

The QEH is considered in a critical condition because it was built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete. It is currently the most propped-up hospital in the country.

Despite the announcement of a delay, South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy has said he is “absolutely delighted” that a completion date has been announced.

His comments will no doubt jar with residents who, less than two weeks ago, were told the rebuild would be complete within five years.

“I am absolutely delighted. Today is the news that residents in South West Norfolk have been waiting to hear for far too long,” Mr Jermy said.

“For years we have been led up the garden path with false promises from the Tories about when this desperately needed scheme will finally be under way in our community.

“To get the news that both the hospitals serving each end of the constituency will be rebuilt is great.

“Both clearly need the investment after years of neglect. It is thanks to this Labour Government that we now have a timetable for delivery so patients finally get the care they deserve.”

Alice Webster, CEO at the QEH, said: “Yesterday the Government released the revised New Hospital Programme (NHP) plan reaffirming our position as a key priority within the national programme.

“This announcement gives us a clear, structured pathway towards our new QEH.

“As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) hospital the safety of our current building remains our priority and our failsafing programme is progressing well.

“Yesterday’s announcement outlines the need for site-by-site survey report commissioned by the Government on each RAAC hospital - we await more information on this work.

“We continue to work with the NHP on the details of our programme to open a new QEH as quickly as possible.”

WHAT DO OUR READERS THINK?

The Lynn News asked readers of our daily newsletter for their thoughts on the decision to push back the hospital rebuild.

Peter Berendt said that a failure to hit the 2030 deadline would be “a disaster for the people of South West Norfolk”, and slammed Mr Jermy’s reaction to the decision.

“While the medics try their very hardest and produce amazing care, they are doing it from a pile of prefabricated ruins. They deserve better, and so do the people,” he said.

Riley Montaigne also described the delay as “appalling”.

Paul Wilson said: “This delay announcement is bad news for all who rely on the hospital in the King’s Lynn area.

“When we had a Conservative government the Labour Party constantly criticised the Government for not starting the new build of the new hospital.

“Now they announce a delay which shows that this Labour government are not honest and are very economic with the truth. I wouldn’t be surprised if the date will be pushed back at a future date.”