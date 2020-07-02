Safety measures intend to cut through Covid-19 caution as West Norfolk salons return
Published: 18:00, 02 July 2020
| Updated: 18:08, 02 July 2020
“I’m in need of a haircut as I look like a cross between Boris Johnson and Bob Geldof.”
That was a comment received by one Gaywood salon owner as he prepares to welcome back customers this weekend with safety measures in place.
Adam Marchetti of Volume One said the three staff at the salon will wear visors, and there will be anti-bacterial dispensers when people first walk in.
