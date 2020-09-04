Safety puts skids under West Lynn skatepark

A skatepark is being removed by the borough council due to health and safety reasons as parents bemoan a lack of facilities.

The council has deemed the ramp off Kempe Road to be unsafe due to part of the surface being worn away which has exposed the fibre glass underneath.

There are fears users could be grazed or suffer a rash when landing on the surface.

The skating ramp off Kempe Road is being removed due to health and safety reasons.

But West Norfolk councillor Alex Kemp and parents are concerned by a shortage of play area space for young people in the area.

Ms Kemp said: “We will need the skateboard park replaced. West Lynn Mums need a play area for younger children at the West Lynn Community Centre.

“There is no funding for youth activities in South Lynn or West Lynn. Neglect of play area infrastructure has gone on for too long in this borough. Lynn is 26 hectares short of play space. This is a disgrace.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, Deputy Leader of West Norfolk Council, said: “The skate board ramp is being removed next week due to safety issues.

“The top barrier section has been broken, the platform fittings are loose and the riding surface is worn, making the ramp unsafe to use.

“Working with the community we’re hopeful of raising funds for a replacement.”

One concerned parent Georgina King said the skatepark is often frequented by teenagers who litter and abuse the equipment.

She added: “My concern is regarding the lack of play equipment aimed at younger children in the village, but in general at the park near the sports and social club.

“It only has some old swings, a slide and an arched ladder, presumably a climbing frame, which I don’t feel are good enough use of the space.

“I feel if it had better facilities more people would use it as a safer and easily accessible alternative from most other areas of the village.

“If better equipped and well kept, it could also be used by the children at the local nursery who currently have very little outdoor play space.

“It’s important to meet our children’s physical and outdoor play needs and local spaces such as these are an ideal place to do this, but with the lack of appropriate apparatus it simply isn’t getting used efficiently.”

Another concerned West Lynn parent, Karen Garrod said: “My main concerns are with the lack of younger child facilities at the park at the social club.

“I have a two-year-old and the only thing she can go on is the toddler swing.

“The park needs enhancing so that there are more facilities for not only the residents of West Lynn, but also those that visit the village and for the nursery to make use of as well.”

Ms Kemp said she will be taking the concerns raised to theKing’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee.

