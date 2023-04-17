Lynn-based salon Boldero & Filby have scooped up an award at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Reilly McDonald-Warner and Emily Chaplin attended the event at the Colwick Hall in Nottingham to accept the award on behalf of the salon on March 26.

Boldero & Filby won ‘Best Hair and Beauty Salon East’ award.

Picture: Alex Dodd

Owner Emily Self said: “The award ceremony was a celebration of excellence in the hair and beauty industry, and attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment and celebration.”

