King's Lynn Salon Boldero & Filby win English Hair and Beauty Award

By Lucy Carter
Published: 14:02, 17 April 2023
 | Updated: 14:04, 17 April 2023

Lynn-based salon Boldero & Filby have scooped up an award at the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Reilly McDonald-Warner and Emily Chaplin attended the event at the Colwick Hall in Nottingham to accept the award on behalf of the salon on March 26.

Boldero & Filby won ‘Best Hair and Beauty Salon East’ award.

Reilly McDonald-Warner and Emily Chaplin from Boldero & Filby accepted the award on owner Emily Self's behalf. Picture: Alex Dodd (63527415)
Owner Emily Self said: “The award ceremony was a celebration of excellence in the hair and beauty industry, and attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment and celebration.”

The awards represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

