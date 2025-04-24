An emotional presentation saw selfless acts, valued work colleagues, inspiring neighbours and sporting prowess celebrated at last night’s Your Local Paper Local Hero Awards 2025.

A packed audience at Lynn’s Corn Exchange heard stories of courage, a lifetime of dedication, prolific fundraising and amazing personal achievements as the winners in 11 categories were crowned our community heroes.

Sue Irving, editor of our sister paper YLP, praised all those who had been nominated saying they were all deserved winners and these sentiments were echoed by West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland who said the event was a firm favourite on the calendar.

Congratulations to the Your Local Paper Local Heroes of 2025. Picture: Ian Burt

Thanks were expressed to the ceremony’s sponsors - headlined by West Norfolk Council - with support from WWSA Worldwide Scaffold and Access Ltd, Discover King’s Lynn, Greenyard Frozen UK, the Duke’s Head Hotel and Alive which is now part of the borough council.

There was also praise for all those behind the scenes who worked hard to pull the event together to make it a night to remember for the finalists.

Full details about the stories behind the winners and pictures from the event see next week’s YLP.