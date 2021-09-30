History will be made at the Salvation Army church in Snettisham when the church and charity welcomes its international leaders to the West Norfolk village.

General Brian Peddle and his wife commisioner Rosalie Peddle have responsibility for the Salvation Army's work in 132 countries across the world.

In October they will join sergeant major Alison Kirby and other church members in marking the 125th anniversary of the corps (church) in Snettisham. The visit has been two years in the making.

Alison said: “In January 2019, we knew our anniversary was coming up and we wanted someone to lead the celebrations. I asked the corps who they would like to come and they said The General, so I gave him an open invitation for any weekend in October. I expected them to say no, so I was stunned when they said he was coming. It’s very exciting.

General Brian Peddle and his wife Commissioner Rosalie Peddle will be visiting The Salvation Army in Snettisham this weekend. Picture credit The Salvation Army. (51764591)

“When I told the corps council they were amazed. When it was announced, he only had one weekend left and does very few engagements in this country.”

The General will lead morning worship on Sunday at Snettisham Salvation Army before speaking at a buffet lunch in the afternoon at the Dersingham village centre.

The church at Alma Road is open this week and will feature displays and memorabilia of the Salvation Army’s time in the village.

Preparations are gathering pace and Alison said she was delighted. She said: " “People are putting in a lot of hard work. The original plans were for a whole year of celebration, which had been concentrated on one weekend due to Covid-19. It really is all hands on deck.

“We are thrilled and honoured The General is coming and I keep trying to let people know what a prestigious event it is. No General has come here in 125 years. We are really blessed that he is coming to our village, and it will be an honour to have him here.”

