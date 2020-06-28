'Samarathon' challenge launched to boost King's Lynn Samaritans

A Lynn charity is inviting its supporters to run, walk, cycle or swim a marathon distance over the month of July to raise funds for their branch.

Nationally, Samaritans has launched ‘Samarathon’ – a virtual marathon – as a fundraising initiative that encourages supporters to complete a marathon distance in their own time over the 31 days of the month.

Officials at King’s Lynn Samaritans say they want the challenge to motivate more people to get active to improve their mental wellbeing, rather than focus on a single physical endurance challenge that requires participants to run 26.2 miles in one stretch.