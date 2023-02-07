A new director of Lynn’s branch of the Samaritans has been appointed.

The charity, which offers support and advice for people experiencing mental health issues, has welcomed David Conner into the role.

Run by volunteers, the listening service provides emotional help and signposting to other organisations for anyone in distress and to help prevent suicide.

David Conner has been appointed as the new director of the Samaritans in Lynn

Mr Conner will be in post for three years as director and has been a volunteer for the charity for nine years.

He said: “I want to continue to expand capacity to take on more volunteers.

“We have two intakes a year in January and September and we would like to hear from anyone local who is interested in becoming a Samaritan to contact us through our website.

“As a branch we cover a 24 hour service and with more volunteers we aim to be able to increase this.

“Each listening volunteer is asked to do a three hour shift and anything on top of that.

“As director I do my shift every week as well as leading the Lynn branch.

“My role includes operations and liaison with head office and being part of a national call centre.

“Samaritans as an organisation does a tremendous amount of research and our focus is to reduce suicide.

“The simple act of listening and the simple act of giving someone some time is important.

“Whatever is going on in their lives we will get the mental health support they need, refer them to MIND and we are trying to do more outreach work with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Suicide is not the majority of all the calls and the service is for anyone who is distressed or who needs to talk to somebody.

“It can be about relationships, bereavement or illness and is in confidence.

“The power of just listening is a hugely powerful service.”

Visit www.samaritans.org for further information.

