Samaritans appoint new King's Lynn director

A Lynn charity aiming to reduce the number of suicides has announced the appointment of its new director to manage the branch.

Rachel Goldsmith took on the responsibility at King’s Lynn Samaritans over the weekend after being nominated by her fellow volunteers.

As well as nearly nine-years of service as a volunteer answering calls from people struggling to cope, Mrs Goldsmith also worked as a nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for 13-years.

Having finished as a nurse in 2001, she then became a reflexologist.

Mrs Goldsmith, who was born and raised in Lynn and who has three sons, said she feels proud to have been selected.

She said: “We are a caring team here at King’s Lynn. It’s a challenging role, but I feel honoured to lead such a wonderful group of people.

“On behalf of everyone at the branch, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Gill Sale, our outgoing director.

“She [Gill] has worked tirelessly over the last three-years, overseeing many necessary changes including the branch refurbishment.

“Thanks to Gill we now have a modern duty room and a comfortable environment to work in.”

Rachel Goldsmith, new director of King's Lynn Samaritans. Picture: SUBMITTED

Mrs Goldsmith’s appointment has been described as an “excellent choice” by her predecessor.

“She is a very good person to take the branch forward for the next three years,” Mrs Sale added.

Mrs Goldsmith had previously taken on the responsibility of branch deputy director over the years.

The Lynn Samaritans responded to more than 23,000 contacts last year.

For half-a-century, the charity has been supporting people through emails, letters, phone calls and face-to-face meetings at the branch’s office at 26, Queen Street.

Outreach activities include working with local schools, the QEH and Network Rail.