A Lynn charity has been boosted by a £1,000 donation from Hunstanton Lions Club.

Lynn Samaritans described the support, which was delivered to its branch director David Conner and leadership team member Michael earlier this week, as “amazing”.

A spokesperson said: “We're truly grateful for such a generous gift.”

Pictured are three of the Hunstanton Lions team presenting the donation to Lynn Samaritans branch director David Conner (second left) and leadership team member Michael (second right)

Along with the donation, Lynn Samaritans, which supports anyone who is struggling to cope with something in their life, is also holding a number of fundraising events in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the group will be holding a bucket collection at Lynn Morrisons between 10am and 6pm.

It also has a ‘Samarathon’ planned in July, which is a national fundraising marathon event which also raises awareness of the cause.

This year, on Saturday, July 15, joined by North West Norfolk MP James Wild and borough mayor Margaret Williamson, the Samaritans will be covering 26.2 miles by walking, jogging and cycling three laps of a 8.85-mile circuit.

Departing from Baker Lane Car Park at 8am, a team of volunteers and a support group will take in the sights of Lynn and its surroundings.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to come along and join us on the day - all are most welcome,” said Bridget James, a member of Lynn Samaritans.

For more information on how to get involved, or for a sponsorship form, contact: kingslynn.director@samaritans.org.

Full details of the route and timings involved can also be found on Lynn Samaritans website https://www.samaritans.org/branches/kings-lynn/ or Twitter @KingsLynnSams.

The route is also available here.

You can also support Samaritans by texting KLSAMS to 70085 to donate £5. (Texts cost £5 plus one standard message rate).

Other future events that Lynn Samaritans will be attending include Lynn Pride on August 19 and the 8:56 Foundation’s wellness event at Pentney Abbey on August 20.

Reporting by Shawn Wick