A cheque for £250 was presented to the Lynn branch of the Samaritans by one of the local Rotary clubs.

At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, the Samaritan’s Michael Upton gave a talk about the work of the organisation which was founded in 1953.

A spokesperson for the club said it was a very informative talk, adding: “There are more than 20,000 volunteers in the UK who give their time to provide a listening ear to anyone who is faced by problems of whatever kind.

Samaritans David Eatwell and Michael Upton and Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club, Derek Harvey.

“People from every walk of life, of every colour, every race, every age and every sexual orientation seek help from the Samaritans.

“The Rotary Club has supported the Samaritans for the past few years and following his talk to the club a cheque for £250 was presented to Michael Upton to support the Lynn branch which has some 90 volunteers.”

The charity has a national free phone number which people can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. That special number is 116 123 and does not appear on any phone bills. Alternatively email jo@samaritans.org