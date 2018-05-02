Samaritans going for gold with bike ride around Sandringham

The Friends of King’s Lynn Samaritans are “going for gold” at their charity bike ride as they celebrate 50 years of community service.

To mark this milestone, officials are asking riders to wear or dress-up in something yellow as this year’s fancy dress theme.

Starting from the Sandringham Visitor Centre, riders can either take an eight-mile or 14-mile route around the royal residence. Officials say the shorter ride is ideal for youngsters and they are encouraging families to “spend a couple of hours and raise much-needed funds to keep your local Samaritans branch running”.

The Samaritans provide support throughout the country to anyone who is experiencing emotional distress, struggling to cope, or is at risk of suicide.

Last year, more than 100 supporters helped raise £1,422 for the worthy cause and officials are hoping to have another successful year.

This year’s annual charity bike ride starts at 9.30am on May 13, from Sandringham Visitor Centre.

Everybody who takes part will receive a medal and a prize will go to the best fancy dress.

For more information about the charity and their support work, or to collect a sponsor form, contact Jenny Storf via email jennystorf@yahoo.co.uk or call either 01553 773099 or 07717 056884.