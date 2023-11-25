A town’s Samaritans group has been boosted by a Rotary club, which will help to keep the branch running.

The Samaritans’ Lynn branch on Queen Street is staffed by 100 volunteers who support people in need across the area primarily with loneliness, mental and physical health issues, relationship problems as well as home, work and school worries.

Recently, the charity received a donation of £500 from the Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

King's Lynn Samaritans branch director David Conner (Left) being handed a check by Rotarian Bob Foster (Right) Picture: Trinity Rotary King's Lynn

John Hodson, Trinity president, said: “The club has been looking, as we usually do, to see what local charities need support in their vital work that benefits local people.

“The club agreed that there cannot be a more worthy charity than the Samaritans at any time but especially in the difficult times that people are facing with the cost of living and energy.

“There is also the impact of Covid which is still being felt affecting jobs and people's feeling of well-being. We hope that others will lend more support as well.”

King’s Lynn Samaritans director David Conner said: “Thanks Trinity Rotary for the donation. We need over £30,000 a year to run the branch that contributes nationally to our service which answers a call every 10 seconds and spends over a million hours supporting callers each year.

“Our branch has 100 volunteers from the local area. All funds, to operate, have to be raised by the local charity so any help is vital for us.

“We are always seeking volunteers so please contact us via the Samaritan website if you would like to help.”

To volunteer with the Samaritans you can visit https://www.samaritans.org/support-us/volunteer/

Any person interested in joining the Rotary club can contact Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or visit www.trinityrotarykingslynn.co.uk

