Lynn Samaritans held their annual Marathon walk as part of the national ‘Samarathon’ campaign, raising more than £440.

They started at 8am from their Queen Street branch, accompanied by James Wild MP. They walked up the High Street, through the Tuesday Market Place, then along St Nicholas Street, St Ann's Street, North Street and Loke Way then followed Clark’s Dyke to Lynnsport.

Then they went down the Sandringham Railway Path, into The Walks, and into town, where they were met by West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson.

Some of those on the walk

They then walked past the Minster onto Church Street, Bridge Street, All Saints Street, Friars Street, Southgate Street to Southgate then along the Nar Ouse Way, along Morston Drift, Wisbech Road to the Ouse Valley Way, then all the way back into town.

The total walk was the marathon distance of 26.2 miles, split into three laps of 8.85 miles. Other volunteers joined along the way.

Organiser Richard James said: “It was an interesting and varied walk, joining together many of the beautiful sights of Lynn and I would like to thank the Samaritans volunteers who took part and also James Wild MP, Cllr Margaret Wilkinson and the Mayor’s consort Dawn Leigh.”

Mayor Margaret Wilkinson, James Wild MP and Mayor’s Consort Dawn Leigh with walkers

Anyone can contact Samaritans free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

MP James Wild joined walkers on lap one

You can support Samaritans locally by texting KLSAMS to 70085 to donate £5 (texts cost £5 plus one standard message rate).