Samurai-style sword stolen in caravan burglary in Watlington

A samurai-style sword has been stolen in a burglary in Watlington at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which happened sometime between 5pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, February 10.

Samurai sword stolen in Watlington burglary. Photo: Norfolk Police.

Officers said access was forced to a caravan at the rear of Bure Close.

A 30in straight sword, which features Japanese calligraphy inscriptions at the base of the blade and a black leather handle, was stolen from within.

Investigating officer Det Con Josh Peak said: “This is a very unusual item and not the sort of thing you see every day.

“The owner is keen to get the sword back so I would ask anyone who has information or has been offered it for sale to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Peak at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.