Sandringham duo take home four winning ribbons from Crufts

A woman from Sandringham and her faithful canine claimed first place in a number of classes at Crufts.

Rebecca Walls and her dog Roxy won ribbons in Veteran Bitch, Good Citizen Bitch and Best Veteran Parson Russell Terrier.

Ms Walls who was handling John Nevill’s Irish Terrier also claimed first place in Veteran Bitch class.

She said: “I was really shocked and excited to have won in all the categories we entered. I am really pleased we won.

“You never know how it is going to go or what the judges are thinking.

“They all have different opinions and so you just don’t know how it is going to go.

“We were never expecting to have won in all four categories.

“It was a really busy day at Crufts. It seems to get bigger and bigger every year with lots of stall holders. We didn’t manage to make our way round it all.”

Ms Walls is hosting a dog show at Sandringham Visitor Centre on July 22 and is welcoming stall holders to take part.

For more information, email becca.walls@outlook.com