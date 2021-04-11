Sandringham Estate closed until further notice

Sandringham Estate is to remain closed until further notice following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday at the age of 99.

A notice on its website today said: "All visitors with tickets affected by the closure will be refunded automatically within the next 28 days and notified when this is actioned.

"The opportunity to rebook tickets when the Estate reopens will be announced on our website, via social media and sent via e-newsletters.

The 26-foot tower and tube slide is the centrepiece. MLNF-21PM04005

"The Royal Park and toilets in the courtyard remain open for those who wish to exercise in the Park."

The new adventure playground at the park was due to open tomorrow. The Duchess of Cambridge has been closely involved in its design.