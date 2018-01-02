Sandringham Estate plays host to Norfolk Riviera MG Run

The 15th Norfolk Riviera MG Run, starting and finishing on the Sandringham Estate and organised by the Mid Norfolk Anglia Centre (MGCC), took place over the festive period.

The annual Norfolk Riviera Run always takes place between Christmas and New Year and is one of the highlights on the calender for MG owners.

The MGCC organise their own events, as well as supporting other classic car shows and events.

Pictured above at the Sandringham event are, from left, are Stephen and Michael Nash with a 1965 Sebring Sprite Replica. See Friday’s paper for more pictures.

