SANDS turn out to support families in King's Lynn

Members of the King’s Lynn SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death) group have been marking this week’s Baby Loss Awareness Week with a pop-up space in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter Shopping Centre.

The initiative, which continues this weekend, aims to provides bereaved families with support and guidance for their situation.

Pictured above, back left to right, Verity Gamble, Alex Bush, Danielle Kendle, Shain Johnson, front left to right, Sam Rayner, Shayna Kendle-Johnson, Logan Kendle-Johnson and Angie Smith at King's Lynn SANDS baby loss awareness event in the Vancouver Quarter. MLNF-18AF10170

Event organiser Marcie Loan said the space was intended to allow families to network with other bereaved parents and families, create crafts to remember lost babies and raise awareness of baby loss in the community.

The team are running another pop-up shop tomorrow following their successful launch last weekend.

A group spokeswoman said on its Facebook page: “Thank you to every single person who gave up their time to help us and plan it with us.

“Thank you to all those who came in to see us and made donations without your support we would struggle.

“Don’t forget the gals are back next Saturday in the Vancouver Quarter from 1pm to 5pm.”

For more information, visit www.sands.org.uk, or via the Lynn group’s Facebook page.

