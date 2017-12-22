Santa sleigh tour in King’s Lynn raises thousands for good causes

It may only be a few sleeps until Christmas, but Santa has taken some time out before the big day to help fundraise for good causes in West Norfolk.

Mr C hopped on his sleigh for the Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn’s Santa sleigh tours of the town, which included a stop at Sainsbury’s Hardwick, pictured above.

John Taylor, of the fundraising committee, said about £3,000 had been raised so far, with a target of £4,500.

The sleigh will be at Tesco Hardwick today from 9am to 5pm and Asda in South Wootton tomorrow for its final stop.

Pictured, from left, Clive Williams, John Thorpe, Lawrence Appleton and Mick Cozens as Santa. MLNF17PM12092