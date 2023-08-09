A garden party with folk singers and dancers was held to raise money for an autism charity.

Priory Rotary’s Satellite Club in Lynn raised a total of £1,250 for the West Norfolk Autism Group, which supports autistic people and their families.

Around 100 people were entertained by Lithuanian folk singers and dancers who live in the Lynn area.

Lithuanian Dancers provided entertainment at the fundraiser

Dancers wore traditional dresses as they entertained crowds in aid of charity and singer Rowena Senido sang a collection of favourite pop songs.

The event was hosted by the founder of the Satellite Club David Mills who provided sausages, jacket potatoes and beans kindly donated by Priory Rotary president Paul Batterham, who is a local pig farmer.

A raffle was also held which helped contribute to the grand total of funds raised on a “thoroughly enjoyable social occasion”.

Singers serenaded crowds at the fundraiser

Karan McKerrow, chair of trustees for West Norfolk Autism Group (WNAG), said: “What a wonderful evening. Everybody I’ve spoken to was so complimentary about the evening and as one of the guests said, ‘nobody looked glum’.

“It was a lovely friendly, happy atmosphere. We sold 1000 raffle tickets and the sun shone for us all.”

Karan added: “The money raised will go towards supporting autistic people and their families who live in West Norfolk and will enable us to provide an adults’ meal out, swimming sessions, cinema tickets and bowling.”

Mark Collins, leader of Priory Rotary Satellite, said: “We are always looking for opportunities to support the local community, and were pleased in this instance to be able to help West Norfolk Autism.”